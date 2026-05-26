4 wounded in Memorial Day shooting on Chicago's West Side

The Brief Four people were wounded in a shooting Monday night in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. Police said the victims were standing outside on West Fulton Street when gunfire erupted, and all were hospitalized in good condition.



Three men and a woman were shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

4 shot in Austin

What we know:

The group was standing outside just before 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street when gunfire broke out and they were struck, according to Chicago police.

The victims were as follows:

A 35-year-old man was shot in the back.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the thigh.

A 27-year-old man was shot several times throughout the body.

A 23-year-old man was shot at least twice in the arm.

All four victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

No details have been given on how the shooting unfolded or how many suspects are believed to be involved.