Chicago man charged in shooting that wounded woman

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The Brief Jimmie Bobo has been charged after police said he shot a woman three times Sunday morning inside a home in Chicago’s Golden Gate neighborhood. The woman was critically wounded and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment. Bobo was arrested about 20 minutes later and is facing attempted murder and aggravated domestic battery charges.



A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a woman several times Sunday morning in the city's Golden Gate neighborhood.

Chicago shooting leaves woman wounded

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of East 131st Street, according to police.

Jimmie Bobo was standing outside the home when he pulled out a gun and shot a woman he knew who was inside, police said.

The woman was shot three times in the leg and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

Roughly 20 minutes after the shooting, Bobo was taken into custody. He was later charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery.

Bobo has been arrested in Chicago at least six times since 2016, including on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of cannabis.

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.