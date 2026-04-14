New educational science space, Scitopia Chicago, planned for Washington Park 

The Brief Scitopia Chicago, a new hands-on science center focused on teens, was announced for a long-vacant South Side lot near the Garfield Green Line Station. The space will feature labs, a library, live animals, fossils and exhibits highlighting the area’s jazz history. The project is in predevelopment, with construction set for 2028 and a planned opening in 2029 with free admission.



A bold concept on Chicago’s South Side aims to transform a long-vacant lot into a science destination — with teenagers at the center of it.

Scitopia Chicago — a brand-new science education center and destination — was announced Tuesday during an event at the University of Chicago Fossil Lab in Washington Park.

What we know:

Set for development next to the Garfield Green Line Station, near Garfield Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, Scitopia will celebrate science with a completely hands-on approach.

Designed with teens in mind, it will feature a library, laboratories, live animals, dinosaur fossils, and an Imaginarium. Its goal is to give students the opportunity to experience science outside the traditional classroom setting.

"Scitopia, it means 'the science place' — it's going to be known for that. It's going to attract teens, adults, people from outside this neighborhood, people from around the world, because they're going to see something that really has never been put under one roof ever before," said Paul Sereno, paleontologist and explorer.

Sereno, who is a professor of paleontology, organismal biology, and anatomy at the University of Chicago, is spearheading the project through the Scitopia Foundation — the nonprofit he created to bring this dream to life.

"It started literally more than 20 years ago in my head. I always wanted a place where science would be unbelievably inviting," Sereno said. "Some people will say, 'Well, I think it’s a museum — I see dinosaurs.' No, but you see live plants. Is it a conservatory? But there are live animals — is it a zoo? Well, it’s all of those put together."

The space will also pay homage to Garfield Boulevard's once bustling jazz scene in the museum space, Visions, recreating the energy of the 20th century music corridor.

"It was a raging jazz emporium, lit up 24/7 in the 50s," Sereno said. "We're going to bring back those sights and sounds."

Scitopia Chicago will serve part of the city that Sereno says is sometimes considered a "destination desert" — with limited attractions and community destinations — and he hopes it will create a new hub for connection.

"It's really worth the wait, because it got honed, it got better, it found the neighborhood — the neighborhood found it. We're ready to unveil it now," Sereno said.

The project is moving forward with support from 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell. Scitopia is being designed by Architecture for Public Benefit.

What's next:

Scitopia Chicago is currently in the predevelopment phase, with groundbreaking slated for January 2028. If all goes according to schedule, the space will welcome its first visitors in May 2029.

The center will offer free admission — making science accessible to all.