Chicago weather: Severe storms possible today with damaging winds, hail and tornado risk

The Brief Storms move in this morning with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail possible. Severe weather could ramp up again this afternoon into tonight with all hazards on the table. Storm chances continue through midweek before cooler, calmer conditions arrive by Sunday and Monday.



We have storms moving in this morning from Wisconsin. Occasional gusts of 40–50 mph, heavy rain and small hail are possible with this round. Highs today will be in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Chicago ground stops

Travel alert:

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare Airport until 6:45 a.m. due to thunderstorms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. After the ground stop expired, departures to the airport were experiencing average delays of 82 minutes.

A ground stop was also ordered at Midway from 6:40 a.m. until 8 a.m. due to weather.

In the past 24 hours, nine flights have been canceled at O'Hare. None have been canceled at Midway.

Severe storm threat

What to expect:

There is a chance for severe storms ramping up again this afternoon with all hazards possible. Be weather ready this afternoon into tonight — tornadoes, hail and damaging wind are all on the table.

The window for the most severe weather is between 5 p.m. and midnight. The National Weather Service said several waves of thunderstorms and heavy showers could lead to flash flooding.

Tomorrow will be another day with mild temps and storms. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the upper 70s. There is the chance again for strong-to-severe storms.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. There is a chance for rain again on Thursday. Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

What's next:

The chance for storms is back Friday night and early Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Monday will be beautiful with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.