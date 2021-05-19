Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman in Ravenswood: police

Police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Monday in Ravenswood on the North Side.

The woman was walking home about 6:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Ravenswood Avenue when the man approached her and lured her to a construction area, where he attacked her, Chicago police said.

The man was about 27 years old, 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing a red T-shirt, black pants and a black bandana. He was carrying a black duffel bag, which he wore across his body, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 412-744-8261.