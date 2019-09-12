Man wanted for Streeterville sex assault, Chicago police say

article

A man is wanted by police for allegedly sexually assaulting someone in the Streeterville neighborhood.

He was riding a mountain bike before dawn Tuesday in the 200 block of East Pearson when he made inappropriate physical contact with a victim, Chicago police said.

The incident happened between 3:20 a.m. and 5:12 a.m., police said.

The suspect is thought to be between 20 and 25 years old, and between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-8, police said.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black glasses, a multi-colored jacket, dark pants with reflective stripes over each calf, and black socks over the cuffs, police said. He also wore dark gym shoes with white soles and laces.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.