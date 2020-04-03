Man wanted in Indiana shooting, stabbing is arrested in Waukegan

article

An Indiana man wanted for allegedly stabbing the mother of his children and shooting someone else has been arrested in north suburban Waukegan.

Gregory Vaughn Jr., 32, was arrested March 27 in the 3100 block of West Grandville Avenue, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

He was wanted in Fort Wayne, Indiana for attempted murder, robbery, theft, invasion of property and interference with reporting a crime, the sheriff’s office said.

On March 2, Vaughn allegedly entered a home in Fort Wayne and stabbed the mother of his children in front of the children, the sheriff’s office said. He allegedly came back the next day and shot an acquaintance of his mother numerous times. He then fled to Waukegan until his arrest.

Vaughn Jr. remains held in the Lake County Jail on $1 million bail, the sheriff’s office said. He is due in court again April 7.