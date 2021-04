Elmhurst University is on lockdown Wednesday after a man with a gun was reported on campus.

The school posted the following message to their website: "Person with gun now reported near Niebuhr. Seek shelter in locked room. Remain in place until ALL CLEAR. Police on scene."

The City of Elmhurst tweeted to "Please avoid the area until further notice."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.