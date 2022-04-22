Man wounded in Chicago Lawn drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Friday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 46-year-old was walking on the sidewalk after midnight in the 6100 block of South Whipple Street when someone inside a blue sedan started shooting, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP