Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Little Village

A man was wounded Monday evening in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 7:47 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The man suffered a graze wound to the face and a gunshot wound to the right hand, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.