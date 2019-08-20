Man wounded in 'gun battle' with Dolton police, second suspect still at large

Image 1 of 7 ▼

A robbery suspect was shot and a police officer injured Monday in a “gun battle” at a car dealership in Dolton.

A second suspect was still at large after he escaped a police perimeter comprised of about 25 nearby police departments in the south suburb, Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said in a news conference.

“We’re happy that our officer did not sustain any gunshot wounds or was seriously hurt,” Rogers said. “It could have been worse, but we’re confident our officer handled it properly.”

The incident began about 1:30 p.m. when two armed men robbed an employee of a car dealership at Sibley Car Credit, 519 E. Sibley Blvd., according to Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes.

The employee was robbed of his wallet and a weapon, Rogers said. An officer arrived shortly after and confronted the two robbery suspects trying to leave the scene.

Advertisement

At least one of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting, Holmes said. The officer returned fire and fell to the ground to take cover. Rogers described the confrontation at a “gun battle.”

The officer shot one of the suspects in his thigh, Rogers said. The 19-year-old was taken in police custody to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

The officer dislocated his shoulder while diving for cover and was also taken to a hospital, Holmes said.

The officer is a 21-year veteran of the force.

The second suspect, believed to be 19, escaped a police perimeter and fled north, Rogers said. He remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Illinois State Police were on scene investigating the officer’s use of force.

“Residents should be cautious,” Rogers said. “If they see anything, they should call 911.”