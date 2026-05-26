World Cup 2026: USMNT roster revealed

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The Brief The U.S. Men's National Team roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set. Team USA will field 23 players who will compete on soccer's biggest stage. The FIFA World Cup will take place June 11 to July 19 in 16 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.



The U.S. Men's National Team will take on elite soccer players from 47 countries on soccer's biggest stage at the FIFA World Cup from June 11 to July 19 in 16 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Per FIFA rules, all players must hold the nationality of the country they are representing in the World Cup, or, as FIFA puts it, "All players shall hold the nationality of their country or territory as represented by the Participating Member Association and be subject to its jurisdiction."

For jersey numbers, FIFA rules dictate that only numbers 1 through 26 be used, corresponding with the maximum roster size, and the number 1 is only to be worn by a goalkeeper.



Each national team has to have at least 23 players and is allowed a maximum of 26 players and at least three goalkeepers are required to be on the roster.

Meet Team USA

U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach

Mauricio Pochettino

U.S. Men's National Team Goalkeepers

Matt Freese - Jersey No. 24

Matt Turner - Jersey No. 1

Chris Brady - Jersey No. 25

U.S. Men's National Team Defenders

Max Arfsten - Jersey No. 18

Sergiño Dest - Jersey No. 2

Alex Freeman - Jersey No. 16

Mark McKenzie - Jersey No. 22

Tim Ream - Jersey No. 13

Chris Richards - Jersey No. 3

Antonee Robinson - Jersey No. 5

Miles Robinson - Jersey No. 12

Joe Scally - Jersey No. 23

Auston Trusty - Jersey No. 6

U.S. Men's National Team Midfielders

Tyler Adams - Jersey No. 4

Sebastian Berhalter - Jersey No. 14

Weston McKennie - Jersey No. 8

Cristian Roldan - Jersey No. 15

U.S. Men's National Team Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

Brenden Aaronson - Jersey No. 11

Christian Pulisic - Jersey No. 10

Gio Reyna - Jersey No. 7

Malik Tillman - Jersey No. 17

Tim Weah - Jersey No. 21

Alejandro Zendejas - Jersey No. 26

U.S. Men's National Team Strikers

Folarin Balogun - Jersey No. 20

Ricardo Pepi - Jersey No. 9

Haji Wright Jersey No. 19

Why this roster matters

This will be the first World Cup roster selected by Pochettino since he took over the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2024.

It also comes at a major moment for American soccer. The United States is not just playing in the tournament; it is one of the host nations, with matches scheduled across the country.

For Pochettino, the roster will show which players he trusts to handle the pressure of playing a World Cup on home soil.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ The scene at the USMNT World Cup roster reveal event in New York City. (Tyler Thrasher / FOX)

The road to the World Cup

Dig deeper:

The roster announcement comes before the USMNT’s final two matches ahead of the World Cup.

The U.S. is scheduled to face Senegal on May 31 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The team is also scheduled to face Germany on June 6 in Chicago.

Those matches will give Pochettino one final look at his group before World Cup play begins.

When is the World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins June 11 and ends on July 19.

The group stage

June 12, 2026: USA vs. Paraguay (Los Angeles Stadium)

June 19, 2026: USA vs. Australia (Seattle Stadium)

June 25, 2026: USA vs. Türkiye (Los Angeles Stadium)

These three matches will determine whether the Americans can advance from the group and begin a knockout-stage run in front of a home crowd.

The American team benefits from being seeded as a co-host in the expanded tournament, which could keep them from playing an elite opponent until the round of 16.

"It would be everything to win, and especially to do it in your home, in front of your friends, your families, the people that have supported you throughout your whole career that are closest to you," midfielder Weston McKennie told The Associated Press.

The U.S. hopes to advance far in the tournament and show it is making progress in a sport that trails the NFL, MLB and NBA in popularity at home. The Americans are 1-7 in knockout World Cup matches, the only win over regional rival Mexico in 2002.

Since reaching the semifinals of the first World Cup in 1930, the furthest Team USA has advanced was the 2002 quarterfinals. While they have lost eight straight matches to European opponents since 2022, getting outscored 22-6, the Americans have a high level of confidence.

How to watch the World Cup

Outside of watching the championship on live TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams. It will also be available for free on Australia’s SBS On Demand.

Other paid options include:

The Source: Information for this article was provided by FIFA, the U.S. Men's National Team, and previous FOX Local reporting. This story was reported from Orlando.



