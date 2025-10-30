Marine charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting missing Indiana girl: FBI

The Brief William Richard Roy, 24, a U.S. Marine from Camp Lejeune, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with multiple federal offenses, including enticement and transportation of a minor for illicit sexual activity. The FBI says Roy flew from North Carolina to meet a 12-year-old girl in Indiana, then traveled with her through Chicago to North Carolina before being arrested in Durham. The investigation remains ongoing and involves the FBI’s Indianapolis, Charlotte and Chicago field offices.



A U.S. Marine is in custody after authorities say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl from Indiana.

What we know:

William Richard Roy, 24, of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, was arrested Oct. 26 by the FBI.

He faces charges of enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual activity, transportation of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity and interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

The investigation began Oct. 25, when the FBI’s Indianapolis field office was notified by Hammond police that a 12-year-old girl had been reported missing and was believed to be traveling with Roy.

Authorities said the girl’s grandmother reported her missing earlier that day.

According to the FBI, Roy allegedly flew to Chicago on Oct. 24 and took an Uber to Hammond, where he met the girl at a park. The two then took an Uber back to Chicago, stayed overnight at a hotel and boarded a Greyhound bus to Durham, North Carolina.

Agents arrested Roy and recovered the child when the bus arrived in Durham on Oct. 26.

What's next:

The case remains under investigation by the FBI’s Indianapolis, Charlotte and Chicago field offices.

No further details have been released.