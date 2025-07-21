Local Marine veteran finds healing from PTSD through backyard gardening

The Brief A Marine veteran from Berwyn found healing from PTSD by turning to gardening in his backyard, which helps him stay grounded and present with his family. Inspired by his own journey, Juan Cornejo now teaches horticulture classes to other veterans through Seagram Gardens and Gifts. His work proves that profound healing can blossom from even the simplest connection to soil and nature.



A local Marine veteran is tackling his PTSD symptoms by getting his hands dirty. Now, his efforts, which began in his Berwyn backyard, have blossomed into a unique path to healing.

"By me touching the soil, and getting on my hands and knees, I'm actually grounding myself. I'm just giving that little breather," said Marine Corps veteran Juan Cornejo.

Eight years and three deployments, Juan risked his life in the United States Marine Corps. A place where every minute in Afghanistan mattered.

Now, in his backyard, the minutes still matter, but are filled with peace.

What they're saying:

"I did return with some PTSD and traumatic brain injuries, but what gardening has done for me is actually helped me be present with my family. And by being present with the family, it's just better grounded me and leaving the past in the past because I cannot change anything that was already done," said Juan.

Juan took his journey back into civilian life into his own hands.

It was thanks to a place that greeted him with open arms.

"I'm going to do something different, and then my passion activated. When I entered the Chicago Botanic Garden, that helped me transition better into the civilian world in a more relaxing work environment," said Juan.

His backyard space might not be as grand as The Botanic Garden, but it carries big pieces of himself and his children.

"Being present with my daughter, I built the house for the Virgin Mary. Being present, my son, he harvested the tomatoes that we consumed. Being present with the family again, it was my wife who helped me start those seeds," said Juan.

Juan is now inspiring other veterans to find similar solace in the garden.

"Through Seagram Gardens and Gifts, I have done many, many classes pertaining to horticulture and it makes me happy whenever I see returning customers and they're like, hey, through your class, it worked. So then I am willing to teach these classes to veterans and have them give that little relaxation," said Juan.

Overall, Juan says the garden has done more than grow food and flowers; it has cultivated a new chapter, proving that sometimes the most profound healing can blossom right in your backyard.

Juan is also active in the Wounded Warrior Project, a group he credits for keeping him socially and physically active.