Massive renovation project announced for Chicago's Union Station

Upgrades are on the way at Chicago's Union Station.

The renovations are expected to cost about $418 million.

Amtrak is covering 20-percent of the costs, and the state is covering another 20-percent.

A large chunk is also coming from a massive grant through the National Infrastructure Bill.

"The goal is very obvious. We have got to make sure that we improve access to the station, increase on-time performance and if you've ever waited for an Amtrak train in this station, and I have many, many times, you know the mob scene that ensues before the train is boarded. We are going to modernize this station," said Sen. Dick Durbin.

Union Station was built in 1925.

It took 10 years to construct the building, and it is the fourth-busiest terminal in the country.

