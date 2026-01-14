Matteson District 159 removes vice president, keeps him on school board amid community concerns

The Brief The Matteson Elementary School District 159 board voted 4–3 to remove Carl Scott Sr. as vice president. Scott will remain on the board despite community calls for his resignation. Parents and supporters spoke on both sides during a packed public meeting.



The Matteson Elementary School District 159 school board voted Tuesday night to remove Carl Scott Sr. from his role as vice president while allowing him to remain on the board.

What we know:

The decision passed on a narrow 4–3 vote after hours of public comment from community members on both sides of the issue. Many parents said the move strikes a balance between accountability and continuity.

Calls for Scott’s resignation grew after video surfaced showing him striking a man during an interrogation in 2024, when he was police chief in Robbins. That incident led to his resignation from the department and a misdemeanor battery conviction.

Despite the incident, Scott continued to serve on the school board, an unpaid position elected to a four-year term.

At Wednesday's meeting, parents and residents in Matteson Elementary School District 159 voiced concerns about what Scott’s past conduct means for leadership in a district responsible for educating young children. Others spoke in support of Scott, urging the board to allow him to keep his seat.

In the end, the board voted to remove Scott from the vice president role but not from the board itself, a decision community members from both sides described as common ground.