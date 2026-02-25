Suburban Chicago coach leads middle school to historic championships after personal loss

The Brief Matteson Elementary School District 159’s 7th and 8th grade boys basketball teams both won 4A state championships. The 8th grade team finished a perfect 30-0 season; the 7th graders went 28-2. The season carried special meaning after Head Coach Darryl Moffett lost his father in December.



This is bigger than basketball.

Matteson Elementary School District 159 is celebrating a historic moment after both the 7th and 8th grade boys basketball teams brought home 4A State Championships — the first time in district history the boys teams have done it in the same year.

The 8th grade team completed a perfect season, finishing 30–0. The 7th graders followed with an impressive 28–2 record, capping off a year defined by focus, discipline and heart.

But this championship run carried even deeper meaning.

Before the season tipped off, Head Coach Darryl Moffett lost his father. Instead of folding under that weight, the players rallied around their coach and dedicated the season to him.

"It happened right in December," said Coach Moffett. "It was a tough time. We were getting ready for state. We're thinking state bound. But these guys helped me out. These guys, along with the teams, I found a way to find strength and purpose within the team. They really helped me more than I helped them on the court. They really helped me to get through this."

The achievement is especially significant for the district. While the girls program captured a 4A title in 2022, this marks the first time the boys teams have claimed state championships and they did it together.

"Everybody was putting in work, working hard, making sure that we're not taking no days off," said 8th grade captain Jacob Miller. "No plays off, no reps off, no nothing off, just working hard so we could complete our mission."

Beyond the wins, these young men are scholars as well as athletes, representing their school and community with pride.

"It felt great winning state," said 7th grade captain Averie Armsted. "We're the first teams to do it in Colin Powell history.

Congratulations to the Eagles. Matteson is proud.