Evacuation order lifted after freight train derails in Matteson

A freight train derailed Thursday morning in Matteson, prompting nearby residents to evacuate their homes temporarily.

At about 10:45 a.m., a Canadian National Railway train consisting of about 25 railcars was carrying various substances when it derailed near the 21000 block of Main Street.

One railcar containing liquefied petroleum gas leaked a limited amount of product. The product was contained and officials said there was no danger to the public.

Homes close to the derailment were initially evacuated in the wake of the hazmat situation. However, it has since been lifted except for properties immediately adjacent to the site.

Residents of Park Forest and Richton Park were encouraged to contact their local departments for further instruction.

The Matteson Fire Department checked each freight car for any potential chemical leaks.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the incident is under investigation as it is currently unclear what caused the train to derail.