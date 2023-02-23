Cook County man gets 34 years for sexually assaulting young girl

A Matteson man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl over a three-year period when she was 8 to 10 years old.

On Wednesday, 39-year-old Joseph Stozek pleaded guilty to one count of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child — a Class X Felony.

The crimes occurred in Steger, Illinois, and as part of his sentencing, Stozek will have to register for life as a sexual predator.

"The depravity that would lead an individual to violate the innocence of a little girl who has not even reached puberty is simply incomprehensible," Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said.

Joseph Stozek | Will County State's Attorney's Office

At the sentence hearing, the girl and her caretaker gave victim impact statements.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In addition, Stozek will receive three years to lifetime mandatory supervised release.

"Sadly, approximately one in four girls and one in six boys are sexually abused before they reach the age of 17. About 1 million children are sexually abused in this nation each year. This is a critical public health issue of epidemic proportions," Glasgow said.

The state's attorney also noted the important role played by the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center's therapy dog, Kiwi, who comforted the victim before her forensic interview and at court before she gave her statement.