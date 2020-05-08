Mayor Lightfoot unveils framework for reopening Chicago

article

Mayor Lori Lightfoot laid out her plan Friday for reopening Chicago as the city tries to stave off the devastation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan, called "Protecting Chicago," contains 5 phases and was designed to enhance Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phase reopening plan for Illinois that he unveiled Tuesday, Lightfoot said.

The five phases below are from Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Health:

Phase 1 - STRICT STAY-AT-HOME: Limit the amount of contact with others; goal is to limit interactions to rapidly slow the spread of COVID-19

• Essential workers go to work; everyone else works from home

• Stay at home and limit going out to essential activities only

• Physically distance from anyone you do not live with, especially vulnerable friends and family

Phase 2 - STAY-AT-HOME Guard against unsafe interactions with others; goal is to continue flattening the curve while safely being outside

• Essential workers go to work; everyone else works from home

• Stay at home as much as possible

• Wear a face covering while outside your home

• Physically distance from anyone you do not live with, especially vulnerable friends and family

Phase 3 - CAUTIOUSLY REOPEN Strict physical distancing with some businesses opening; goal is to thoughtfully begin to reopen Chicago safely

• Non-essential workers begin to return to work in a phased way

• Select businesses, non-profits, city entities open with demonstrated, appropriate protections for workers and customers

• When meeting others, physically distance and wear a face covering

• Non-business, social gatherings limited to <10 persons

• Phased, limited public amenities begin to open

• Stay at home if you feel ill or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19

• Continue to physically distance from vulnerable populations

• Get tested if you have symptoms

Phase 4 - GRADUALLY RESUME Continued staggered reopening into a new normal; goal is to further reopen Chicago while ensuring the safety of residents

• Additional business and capacity restrictions are lifted with appropriate safeguards

• Additional public amenities open

• Continue to wear face covering and physically distance

• Continue to distance and allow vulnerable residents to shelter

• Get tested if you have symptoms or think you have had COVID-19

Phase 5 - PROTECT Continue to protect vulnerable populations; goal is to continue to maintain safety until COVID-19 is contained

• All businesses open

• Non-vulnerable individuals can resume working

• Most activities resume with health safety in place

• Some events can resume

• Set up screenings and tests at work or with your family

• Sign up for a vaccine on the COVID Coach web portal

Lightfoot said Chicago is currently in Phase 2 of the plan.

"We are not at the point where we can begin opening our city — yet," Lightfoot said.

State officials announced Thursday that Illinois has surpassed 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19 with more than 70,000 cases statewide.

The virus has been reported in 97 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Pritzker's five phases of reopening for each health region are as follows:

Phase 1 – Rapid Spread: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only essential businesses remain open. Every region has experienced this phase once already and could return to it if mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.

Phase 2 – Flattening: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Non-essential retail stores reopen for curb-side pickup and delivery. Illinoisans are directed to wear a face covering when outside the home, and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing while practicing social distancing. To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May.

Phase 3 – Recovery: The rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining. Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. All gatherings limited to 10 or fewer people are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.

Phase 4 – Revitalization: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital continues to decline. All gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.

Phase 5 – Illinois Restored: With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and places of recreation can open with new safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.