McCormick Place prepares for return of conventions this summer and beyond

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Conventions are coming back to McCormick place starting next month.

Starting in June, the center's Marriott Marquis hotel will reopen to private events and to the public in July. 

More than 100 events are scheduled to take place there from July through the end of next year.

The NBA Draft Combine is scheduled for the week of June 21.

Some of the other events returning are the Chicago Auto Show and the Radiological Society of North America convention.

Highlights for 2022 include the Sweets & Snacks Expo and the International Manufacturing Technology Show, also known as the Tool Show.

Hundreds of employees will also be returning to McCormick Place. 
 