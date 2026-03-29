Memorial held for Adam Toledo five years after police shooting

The Brief Family and supporters held a memorial marking five years since 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer. The gathering took place near Farragut High School, with calls for justice and remembrance. The family has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the officer, with trial set to begin April 6.



A memorial was held on Sunday for a teen shot and killed five years ago by a Chicago Police officer.

His family is hoping to keep his memory alive. It's been five years since 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot and killed on March 21, 2021.

"This shouldn't have happened," Elizabeth Toledo said. "I just want justice for my son. He is missed and we gotta keep his name. We gotta keep saying his name."

The gathering was held in the alley behind Farragut High School where Toledo took his last breath.

"We're here demanding justice for Adam Toledo and justice for the literally thousands and thousands of mostly black and minority people who have been killed by police in the years since Adam Toledo was shot right here," a demonstrator said at the gathering.

His family says they have filed a civil rights lawsuit against Officer Eric Stillman, who pulled the trigger. The trial is set to begin April 6.