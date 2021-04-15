Former suburban police chief explains why he believes Adam Toledo shooting was justified
Former Des Plaines Chief of Police Bill Kushner talks about the video of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being shot by a Chicago police officer and why he thinks the officer had no other recourse.
ACLU Illinois slams police shooting of Adam Toledo: 'A teenager was shot in the chest with his hands raised'
Nusrat Choudhury, legal director of ACLU Illinois, talks about her reaction to the video of a police officer shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo.
Former Jason Van Dyke attorney reacts to Adam Toledo shooting video
Dan Herbert, the attorney who represented former CPD officer Jason Van Dyke, gives his initial reactions to the shooting of Adam Toledo and whether the officer was justified.
Community leader makes a call for unity after Adam Toledo video release
George Velazquez from Christ For Life Motorcyle Club and Ministry gives his take on the Adam Toledo shooting videos and makes a plea for people to come together.
More protests planned following video release of Adam Toledo shooting
FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports...
Local law enforcement experts react to fatal police shooting video of Adam Toledo
Protesters gather at CPD headquarters, Millennium Park after release of fatal shooting video of Adam Toledo
Little Village reacts after video shows Chicago police shooting Adam Toledo
It was an emotional afternoon in Little Village once community members were able to see the videos of 13-year-old Adam Toledo’s death.
Chicago police officer identified in fatal shooting of Adam Toledo
The Chicago police officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 29 has been identified as Eric Stillman.
Law enforcement experts react to Adam Toledo video release
Criminal justice instructor Mike Brown says it’s unreasonable to think the officer had time to figure out if the 13-year-old had a gun in his hands or not.
Demonstrations held in Chicago following release of fatal shooting video of Adam Toledo
Several demonstrations were held across Chicago Thursday night in response to the release of fatal police shooting video of Adam Toledo.
Community gathers to pay respects for Adam Toledo
Community members gather to pay respects for 13-year-old Adam Toledo who was fatally shot by Chicago police on March 29.
Release of fatal police shooting video of Adam Toledo prompts response from community members
Protests erupted around Chicago Thursday evening following the release of video footage and materials related to the Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.
'The videos speak for themselves': Family attorney says Adam Toledo didn't have a gun in his hand when shot
An attorney for the Toledo family spoke out following the release of video footage and materials connected to the fatal Chicago police shooting of Adam Toledo.
Adam Toledo shooting: Video shows Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old unfold
Video released by Chicago police shows the timeline of how the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo unfolded on March 29, 2021.
Toledo family attorneys respond to release of Chicago police fatal shooting video
Video of the fatal Chicago police shooting of Adam Toledo was released to the public, and attorneys for the Toledo family have responded.