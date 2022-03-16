Chicago protests to criticize lack of charges against police officers in Toledo, Alvarez shootings

There will be protests downtown Wednesday in response to the decision not to charge two Chicago police officers in connection with two fatal shootings.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx informed the family of Adam Toledo before announcing there would be no charges against the officer who shot and killed the boy.

Toledo's family promptly filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Chicago and police officer Eric Stillman.

Foxx said there was no criminal intent, when Stillman fired at 13-year old Adam Toledo.

"This is a somber announcement. There are no winners in this situation," Foxx said.

Foxx said the decision not to file charges was made after a thorough investigation and an additional review by an outside agency.

Toledo was running from police down a Little Village alley, holding a gun. He turned, dropped the gun and Stillman fired once. The 13-year old’s death shocked the city.

Two days later, 22-year old Anthony Alvarez was shot during a foot pursuit. Officer Evan Solano saw a gun in Alvarez’ hand.

In both cases, prosecutors said at the time of the shootings, the officers feared for their lives.

Activists say Foxx failed the community.

Two rallies are scheduled Wednesday downtown with activists saying they will demand accountability from the federal government.