McDonald's CEO trying to repair relationships after blaming parents for shooting deaths of Chicago kids

The CEO of McDonald's is trying to repair relationships after he sent text messages to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, blaming the parents for the shooting deaths of their children.

Bloomberg is reporting that Chris Kempczinski met with community leaders and pastors on the South Side Tuesday.

The CEO has faced calls to resign and has apologized for his text messages, in which he stated ‘the parents failed those kids’ in regards to the deaths of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

The family of Toledo met with Kempczinski after he made controversial comment.

Attorneys for the Toledo family issued a statement shortly before the meeting.

"Despite the unbearable pain of the loss of our precious 13-year-old Adam, we have done everything possible to take a peaceful, loving approach to working through this tragedy. We have been advised by our lawyers that this is a time for peace and love, not community unrest. Working together, we hope to help avoid another such tragedy in the future."

Kempczinski has been the CEO since 2019.