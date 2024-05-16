Chicago man charged with attempted murder in connection with West Englewood shooting

article

A 39-year-old man is behind bars and charged with attempted murder in connection with a recent shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Dajuan Logan was charged Thursday with the following, according to Chicago police:

One felony count of attempted first-degree murder

One felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm

One misdemeanor count of resisting/obstruct/resisting or obstructing a peace officer, firefighter or correctional institution employee

Logan was taken into custody Wednesday after being identified as a suspect in a shooting on March 17.

The incident occurred in the 7300 block of S. Wolcott Avenue and left a 45-year-old man injured.

Logan is expected to appear in court on Friday for a detention hearing.