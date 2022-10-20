Adam Toledo shooting: Chicago cop who fatally shot teen will face full evidentiary hearing

The officer who killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo will face a full evidentiary hearing of the Chicago Police Board.

Officer Eric Stillman shot Toledo in an alley in March of last year.

Toledo had a gun in his hand the seconds before he was shot.

The office of police accountability wanted Stillman fired, but Supt. David Brown decided on a less severe punishment.

When there is a disagreement such as this, a single member of the police board reviews the case and makes a decision.

On Thursday, the board president ruled Stillman will face a hearing in front of the police board.