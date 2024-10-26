Chicago South Side shooting: Victim in critical, suspect still on the run

The Brief A 31-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in the 9300 block of S. Stony Island. The victim was shot in the shoulder by an armed suspect in a vehicle while standing near the sidewalk. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



A shooting on Chicago's South Side has left a 31-year-old man critically injured and a suspect still on the run.

The incident occurred at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of S. Stony Island.

The victim was near the sidewalk when a vehicle approached him with an armed suspect inside. The suspect fired shots from the vehicle, striking the man in the shoulder, according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in critical condition, CPD said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.