Illinois man arrested for attempted murder following I-65 shooting in Indiana: police

The Brief An Illinois man, 19, was arrested on an attempted murder charge hours after an I-65 shooting in Indiana. Police located the suspect's vehicle near Lafayette, detaining three people and recovering a handgun. Dwayne Lumont Johnson Jr. faces felony charges; the other detainees were released.



An Illinois man was arrested on an attempted murder charge within 12 hours of a shooting on Interstate 65 in Indiana.

A 911 caller reported the shooting to the Indiana State Police around 8:15 p.m. Friday near the 215-mile marker in Jasper County.

The caller said someone had shot him while he was traveling southbound, and the suspect continued driving in the same direction, according to state police.

Police said the caller also provided a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in locating the vehicle on I-65 near the 166-mile marker, south of Lafayette, police said. Officers conducted a felony stop, detaining three people inside the vehicle and recovering a 9mm handgun.

Charges were filed Saturday morning against one of the three detainees, Dwayne Lumont Johnson Jr., 19, of Country Club Hills, Ill., according to state police. He faces charges of:

Attempted murder- Level 1 Felony

Aggravated battery- Level 3 Felony

Battery with a deadly weapon- Level 5 Felony (2 counts)

Criminal recklessness- Level 6 Felony

Johnson was transported to a hospital in Lafayette and later to another facility in Indianapolis for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The two other detainees were released without charges.