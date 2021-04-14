COPA to release video footage of Adam Toledo shooting Thursday

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it will release video footage of the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo on Thursday.

COPA let the family of Adam Toledo view the video of the teen’s death at the hands of Chicago police on Tuesday.

MORE: Adam Toledo’s family praises peaceful protests, asks for them to remain nonviolent

At the request of the Toledo family, COPA said they would not immediately release the video to the public as the family continues to grieve their loss.

COPA confirmed via Tweet on Wednesday that video and other materials will be released on Thursday.

"COPA has remained sensitive to the family's grief and is carrying out this release in accordance with the City's Video Release Policy," COPA said in a statement.

Advertisement

The materials will include footage from body-worn cameras, third-party video, transmissions from the Office of Emergency Management & Communications, SpotShotter recordings and case incident reports.

The day after the family of 13-year-old Adam Toledo viewed video of police fatally shooting him, the family praised the community for peaceful protests.

"We appreciate the community support and are grateful that events so far have remained peaceful," the family said through a statement issued Wednesday by family attorneys Adeena Weiss Ortiz and Joel Hirschhorn.

"We have heard reports in the media that more protests are planned today, and while we have no direct knowledge of such events, we pray that for the sake of our city, people remain peaceful to honor Adam’s memory and work constructively to promote reform."

MORE: Chicago police prepare for release of Toledo shooting video, Chauvin verdict

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday said she had viewed the police body camera videos of the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, but declined to comment on the videos or describe them.

Prosecutors on Saturday released new details about the night that Chicago police shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo, saying that Toledo had a gun and gunshot residue on his hand.

A weapon was recovered after person was shot by police and another was arrested March 29. 2021 in Little Village. | Chicago police

They also said that Ruben Roman, 21, who was with Toledo that night in Little Village, gave officers a false name for the boy. Roman is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and felony endangerment of a child.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.