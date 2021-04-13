COPA shows Toledo family video of Chicago police shooting 13-year-old

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday let the family of 13-year-old Adam Toledo view the video of the teen’s death at the hands of Chicago police.

COPA says that at the request of the Toledo family, they will not immediately release the video to the public as the family continues to grieve their loss.

The attorney for the Toledo family released the following statement Tuesday night.

"We met this evening with Adam Toledo's parents and representatives of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability to view the police body camera video and other evidence pertaining to the March 29 police shooting of 13-year-old Adam. The experience was extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present and especially for Adam's family.



We want to thank COPA for giving the Toledo family the opportunity to review body camera video and other evidence before its public release.



We are continuing to conduct our own investigation as we seek justice for Adam and his family. We are meeting with representatives of the city of Chicago and will have no further comment on the facts in the case at this time.



We do, however, want to take this opportunity to express the family's deep appreciation for the grace and respect that the community, Chicago authorities, and the media have shown for their suffering as they mourn the loss of their child. We ask that everyone continue to respect the Toledo family's privacy during this difficult time.



We also want to thank leaders and members of the Latino community for remaining peaceful in their protests and calls for justice. Adam's memory can best be honored by refraining from violence and working constructively for reform."

Adam Toledo

Prosecutors on Saturday released new details about the night that Chicago police shot and killed the 13-year-old, saying that Toledo had a gun and gunshot residue on his hand.

They also said that Ruben Roman, 21, who was with Toledo that night in Little Village, gave officers a false name for the boy. Roman is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and felony endangerment of a child.

In a charging document released Saturday, prosecutors said that on March 29 at about 2:30 in the morning, police chased both Roman and Toledo and stopped Roman first.

Police said they yelled at Toledo to stop running and show his hands. They said he stopped with his left side towards the officer, and his right hand at his right side. Prosecutors said that the officer told him to drop the gun and that he did not. The officer fired one shot and hit him in the chest.

The officer called for an ambulance and began chest compressions, prosecutors said. Toledo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Toledo's hand tested positive for gunshot residue and that a Ruger 9MM was found next to where he died.

There had been questions about why it took days for Toledo to be identified by police. Prosecutors said that Roman gave police a fake name for the child.

Ruben Roman | Chicago police

Roman was arrested on Friday on an outstanding warrant after failing to appear in court Wednesday for an unrelated case. Police said he was hiding in a closet and had shaved his head.

After the shooting on March 29, Ruben was taken into custody and charged with a misdemeanor for resisting arrest, and was then released.

Community members held a peaceful car caravan Friday night in the Gold Coast.

Toledo's family held a private funeral for him on Friday.