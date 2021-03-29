Police shoot, kill armed person in Little Village; another arrested: police

article

Chicago police fatally shot an armed person and arrested another after responding to gunfire early Monday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 2:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue and saw two people standing in an alley, police spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter.

One armed person ran from scene and was shot by a police officer during an "armed confrontation," Ahern said. That person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The other person was arrested, according to Ahern, who shared a photo of a gun allegedly recovered at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate the shooting, Ahern said.

Advertisement

The incident was the fifth police-involved shooting in three weeks. On Thursday, an alleged shoplifter was killed in a shootout with police after he shot a security guard and an officer in Back of the Yards on the South Side.