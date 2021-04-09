Chicago police prepare for release of Toledo shooting video, Chauvin verdict

The Chicago Police Department plans to cancel days off and shift schedules in preparation for possible demonstrations after the release of the Adam Toledo shooting video and the Derek Chauvin verdict, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Police Supt. David Brown told aldermen in a briefing to prepare for a tenfold increase in unrest this summer, Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) told the Sun-Times.

But a police source said Brown was only referring to the number of people he expects to flock to the lakefront after year of coronavirus lockdown, the Sun-Times reported.

Attorneys for the family of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by police March 29 in Little Village, said they expect family to view video of the police shooting next week, after which the video would be released publicly by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.