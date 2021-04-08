Derek Chauvin trial live: Medical examiner who ruled George Floyd's death a homicide to testify

The state will continue to call expert medical witnesses to testify Friday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker is expected to testify on Friday. He performed the official autopsy on Floyd, finding Floyd died of a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement, but also listing drugs and underlying health conditions as significant factors. His report ruled Floyd's death a homicide.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May.

Here are the witnesses who have testified so far on Friday:

Dr. Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist who worked for the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office until 2017. In that time, she estimates she performed around 5,000 autopsies herself and assisted on hundreds, if not thousands, of others. She helped train Dr. Baker and they worked together at the medical examiner's office until her retirement.

Forensic pathologist concurs with ME's cause of death for Floyd

The first witness to take the stand Friday was Dr. Lindsay Thomas, a forensic pathologist who retired from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office in 2017. Dr. Thomas testified the state reached out to her for her opinions on Floyd’s cause of death, but she is not being paid to testify.

Dr. Thomas helped trained Dr. Baker, the medical examiner who ruled Floyd’s death a homicide. She told the jury she concurs with Dr. Baker’s findings, that Floyd died of cardiopulmonary arrest due to law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression. She said the primary mechanism was asphyxia, or low oxygen.

When asked whether she believes Floyd would have died that night if he was not being restrained by law enforcement, Dr. Thomas said, "there is no evidence to suggest he would have died that night except for the interactions with law enforcement."

Medical experts testify Floyd died of loss of oxygen to body

Two expert witnesses testified on Thursday that, in their medical opinions, George Floyd died of a loss of oxygen to the body.

Dr. Martin Tobin, one of the nation’s foremost experts in the science of breathing, was on the stand for most of the day. He is an expert witness for the state, but was not paid to testify.

Tobin said he reviewed the medical records related to the case as well as videos of the deadly arrest and concluded Floyd "died from a low level of oxygen" that caused brain damage and a PEA (pulseless electrical activity) arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop.

Tobin said Floyd’s low oxygen level was caused by shallow breathing. He testified that a number of forces led to that shallow breathing, including him being in a prone condition, handcuffed and with a knees on his back and neck. That would have prevented air from being able to reach the "essential area in the bottom of the lungs where it gets oxygen into the blood and gets rid of the carbon dioxide," he said.

Dr. William Smock, a police surgeon and emergency room physician from Louisville, Kentucky, was a paid witness for the state. He testified that in his medical opinion, Floyd "died from positional asphyxia," or in simpler terms, he had "no oxygen left in his body."

Jurors also heard testimony from Dr. Daniel Isenschmid, a forensic toxicologist at the NMS Laboratory in Pennsylvania who ran tests on Floyd’s blood and urine from the autopsy.

