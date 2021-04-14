Lightfoot says she’s seen video of Adam Toledo being killed by police

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had viewed the police body camera videos of the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, but declined to comment on the videos or describe them.

Lightfoot said she would decline to describe the videos out of respect to the family.

"This is a difficult set of circumstances," she said. "First and foremost, we have a family that is still incredibly in the throes of grief. A mom and father who have lost their son, siblings who have lost their brother."

Also Wednesday, Toledo’s family praised the community for peaceful protests while asking them to remain peaceful. The family viewed videos of the shooting on Tuesday and told investigators to not immediately share them publicly.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"We appreciate the community support and are grateful that events so far have remained peaceful," the family said through a statement issued Wednesday by family attorneys Adeena Weiss Ortiz and Joel Hirschhorn.

Advertisement

"We have heard reports in the media that more protests are planned today, and while we have no direct knowledge of such events, we pray that for the sake of our city, people remain peaceful to honor Adam’s memory and work constructively to promote reform."

On Tuesday, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability allowed the family to view video of his March 29 killing by a Chicago Police officer.