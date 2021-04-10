Man who was with 13-year-old Adam Toledo the night he was shot, killed by Chicago police is back in custody

The 21-year-old man who police say was with 13-year-old Adam Toledo the night he was shot and killed by a CPD officer in Little Village is back in custody.

CPD says charges are not yet finalized against Ruben Roman.

Roman was arrested on Friday on an outstanding warrant after failing to appear in court Wednesday for an unrelated case.

After the shooting on March 29, Ruben was taken into custody and charged with a misdemeanor for resisting arrest, and was then released.

Community members held a peaceful car caravan Friday night in the Gold Coast.

The Little Village Community Council is demanding that the police body camera video be released in the next 48 hours.

Earlier this week, the same council announced a Freedom of Information Act request for the name of the officer who shot Toledo.

As of Friday night, the Toledo family was told they would be able to view the video sometime next week, along with other materials related to the shooting, before it is released publically.

Police say Toledo was running from them, and was shot during a confrontation in an alley.

Toledo's family held a private funeral for him on Friday.