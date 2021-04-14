Adam Toledo’s family praises peaceful protests, asks for them to remain nonviolent

The day after the family of 13-year-old Adam Toledo viewed video of police fatally shooting him, the family praised the community for peaceful protests.

"We appreciate the community support and are grateful that events so far have remained peaceful," the family said through a statement issued Wednesday by family attorneys Adeena Weiss Ortiz and Joel Hirschhorn

"We have heard reports in the media that more protests are planned today, and while we have no direct knowledge of such events, we pray that for the sake of our city, people remain peaceful to honor Adam’s memory and work constructively to promote reform."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Also Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had viewed the police body camera video of the shooting, but declined to comment on the video or describe what she saw.