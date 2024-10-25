Suspected 'pink cocaine' seized during River North traffic stop, 2 arrested

article

The Brief Joscarlis Rondon, 23, and Alfonso Carpentero, 24, are in custody following a recent traffic stop in River North. Cook County deputies seized a firearm and suspected "pink cocaine" during the stop, leading to a slew of charges for Rondon and Carpentero.



Cook County deputies conducted the stop on Oct. 23 in the 300 block of Wells Street, leading to the arrests of Joscarlis Rondon, 23, and Alfonso Carpentero, 24.

Rondon is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Carpentero faces charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, aggravated battery to a peace officer, and attempting to disarm a peace officer.

According to the sheriff's office, Carpentero tried to take an officer's weapon and "repeatedly struck the officer" during a struggle.

Deputies said they recovered a firearm and suspected "pink cocaine,"– a candy-colored powdery substance believed to be a blend of ketamine, ecstasy, and/or opioids.

What is ‘pink cocaine’ and why is it popular?

"Pink cocaine" has made recent headlines after being reportedly linked to the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne and mentioned in a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

It's been described as a "designer drug" or is referred to as "Tusi." According to a report from FOX 5 NY, the drug has gained popularity due to its low price and is being sold in underground venues in New York.

Several samples of the powdery substance have been shown to contain methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methamphetamine, cocaine, opioids, and/or new psychoactive substances, according to the National Library of Science.

Narcotics experts who spoke with FOX 5 New York noted that there typically only a small amount of cocaine in the drug, which can make it difficult to determine its other components.