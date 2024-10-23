Lakemoor man charged with drug-induced homicide in friend's fatal overdose

article

The Brief A suburban man has been charged with drug-induced homicide after allegedly providing a lethal combination of drugs that led to his friend's overdose death in February. He reportedly left the scene without calling for help after finding her unresponsive.



A suburban man was charged with drug-induced homicide in the overdose death of his friend last February in unincorporated Spring Grove.

Marcus Lejsner, 22, allegedly gave his friend a "lethal combination of drugs" before her death on Feb. 9 at her residence in the 38100 block of North State Park Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation revealed Lejsner and his friend ingested drugs and fell asleep. When Lejsner woke up, he found the victim unresponsive but left the residence without calling for help, officials said. The victim's family found her shortly after and called 911.

The woman was taken to a hospital in McHenry County where she was pronounced dead. Detectives determined she died of a drug overdose. The McHenry County State's Attorney's Office approved a charge of drug-induced homicide against Lejsner.

Lejsner was arrested Tuesday at his Lakemoor home. He is scheduled to appear in McHenry County Court Wednesday for a hearing.