Toys 'R' Us opens new standalone store in Chicago suburb

Toys "R" Us has officially opened a new standalone store in the Chicago suburb of Norridge.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Saturday at the new 10,000-square-foot location in Harlem Irving Plaza, offering a range of popular toys and brands, including Lego, Barbie and Hot Wheels.

The company closed its last U.S. stores in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy. Now, under new ownership, it is reopening stores nationwide just in time for the holiday season.

"When I was a kid, I used to always go to Toys ‘R’ Us. They closed down all the stores… But now, since like, they're opening this new one, it's like, ‘oh my gosh I get to be finally a Toys ‘R’ Us kid again,"’ said one customer.

The first 50 customers in the door on Saturday received free swag bags.

Toys "R" Us plans to open 24 locations around the country in 2024.