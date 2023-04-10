CPD Interim Supt. Carter recommends firing Officer Eric Stillman in fatal shooting of Adam Toledo

Disciplinary charges were filed Monday with the Police Board by Chicago Police Interim Supt. Eric Carter against Officer Eric Stillman stemming from the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo in 2021.

Toledo, 13, was in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue on March 29, 2021, when he was shot in his chest by Officer Stillman and later died.

According to the Police Board, Stillman is charged with violating the following rules in Article V of the Rules and Regulations of the Chicago Police Department:

Rule 2: Any action or conduct which impedes the Department's efforts to achieve its policy and goals or brings discredit to the department.

Rule 3: Any failure to promote the Department's efforts to implement its policy or accomplish its goals.

Rule 6: Disobedience of an order or directive, whether written or oral.

Rule 8: Disrespect to or maltreatment of any person, while on or off duty.

Rule 9: Engaging in any unjustified verbal or physical altercation with any person, while on or off duty.

Rule 11: Incompetency or inefficiency in the performance of duty.

Rule 38: Unlawful or unnecessary use or display of a weapon.

The charges allege that on March 29, 2021, Officer Stillman used deadly force which was "not necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm from an imminent threat" to himself or another person.

Additionally, Interim Supt. Carter alleged that Stillman didn't use "de-escalation techniques to prevent the use of deadly force as a last resort."

The charges also allege that Stillman "acted inconsistently with his Department training when engaging in a foot pursuit by failing to notify OEMC before the pursuit, by failing to wait for backup unit assistance before pursuit, and/or by separating from his partner, Officer Corina Gallegos, during pursuit."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Finally, the charges allege that Stillman failed to turn on his body-worn camera until after he exited his vehicle.

Based on the charges, Interim Supt. Carter recommended to the Police Board that Officer Stillman be fired from CPD.

When it comes to disciplinary cases, the Police Board will have a hearing officer oversee an initial status hearing followed by discovery, a prehearing conference and presentation of witness testimony and evidence at a hearing.

The initial status hearing for Stillman is scheduled for May 1 at 10 a.m.

In March 2022, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said she would not file criminal charges against Stillman in the shooting death of Toledo.

Foxx said the decision not to file charges was made after a thorough investigation and an additional review by an outside agency.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.