Person fatally shot by police in Little Village identified as 13-year-old boy

article

A person fatally shot by police in Little Village during what police called an "armed confrontation" has been identified as a 13-year-old boy.

Adam Toledo, 13, of Little Village was shot in his chest and killed in the early Monday shooting, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In a statement, police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 2:35 a.m. and saw two males standing in an alley in the Southwest Side neighborhood.

One armed person ran from the scene and was shot by a police officer during an "armed confrontation" in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue, police said. Farragut Career Academy High School is located at the end of the block.

That person, later identified as Toledo, died at the scene, police said. An autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to his chest.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Police shared a photo of a gun allegedly recovered at the scene.

The other person who ran from police, 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr. of Edgewater, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, police said. In 2019, Roman pleaded guilty to illegal gun possession stemming from an arrest in Evanston and was sentenced to probation, court records show.

The officer was placed on desk duty for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if COPA would share video and evidence of the shooting. COPA is required to release body camera video of police shootings within 60 days of the incident, but department policy prohibits them from sharing video if the victim is under 18 years old.

COPA has not released details about the incident. A spokesman for COPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

Two other people have been shot by Chicago police officers this week. Early Wednesday, an officer fatally shot an armed man in Portage Park after officers chased the man on foot. An officer fired shots after the man allegedly pulled out a gun in the 5200 block of West Eddy Street, police said.

Less than an hour later, an off-duty Chicago police officer shot someone breaking into their home in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. The officer shot the man in his face about 12:55 a.m. as the man broke into the officer’s home in the 3100 block of Belle Plaine Avenue, police said. The man was rushed in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.