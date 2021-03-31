Chicago police officer fatally shoots armed man in Portage Park: police

A Chicago police officer fatally shot an armed man Wednesday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 12:20 a.m., officers were involved in an on foot pursuit in the 3500 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement. The man allegedly pulled out a gun in the 5200 block of West Eddy Street, which led to a confrontation with officers, and an officer fired shots striking him.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

The specifics of the shooting are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department, police said. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for thirty days.

Less than an hour later, an off-duty Chicago police officer shot someone breaking into their home in Portage Park on the Northwest Side, police said.