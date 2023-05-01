Status hearing to be held for Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman who fatally shot Adam Toledo

A status hearing will be held Monday for Chicago police officer Eric Stillman, who shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in 2021.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Formal disciplinary charges were filed last month against Stillman.

Toledo was in the 2300 block of South Sawyer Avenue on March 29, 2021, when he was fatally shot in the chest by Officer Stillman following a foot pursuit.

Stillman allegedly used unnecessary deadly force, failed to follow his training on foot pursuits and was slow to activate his body-worn camera, according to the charges filed with the Chicago Police Board by interim Police Supt. Eric Carter.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

When it comes to disciplinary cases, the Police Board will have a hearing officer oversee an initial status hearing followed by discovery, a pre-hearing conference and presentation of witness testimony and evidence at a hearing.

The charges come after Police Board President Ghian Foreman ruled last October that Stillman should face dismissal, siding with the disciplinary recommendation of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and against Carter’s predecessor, David Brown. The former superintendent agreed only with COPA’s finding that Stillman had failed to activate his body camera in a timely manner and recommended the officer be suspended for no more than five days.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

