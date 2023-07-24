Adam Toledo: More information turned over in case against CPD Officer Eric Stillman

More information is being turned over in the case against the officer who fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo in March 2021.

The judge set a deadline for Monday for more discovery materials.

MORE: CPD Interim Supt. Carter recommends firing Officer Eric Stillman in fatal shooting of Adam Toledo

The Chicago Police Department's former interim superintendent Eric Carter recommended that Officer Eric Stillman be fired.

A judge will now set dates for the evidentiary hearing.