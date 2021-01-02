Memorial held for Republican Representative-Elect Luke Letlow, who died after contracting COVID

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was remembered Saturday as a man who loved people and felt called to serve others.

The 41-year-old incoming Republican member of the U.S. House died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications. More than 200 people gathered at North Monroe Baptist Church for the memorial.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham had hired Letlow as chief of staff during his tenure in Washington and later backed Letlow's bid for Congress.

Abraham remembered Letlow as a friend and a "true servant's servant." He also urged friends and family to plant a tree in Letlow's memory so that they could remember him and watch it grow.