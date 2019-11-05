Men find cure for baldness with the 'man weave'

It's not uncommon for women to get hair extensions or wear a wig, but now it's becoming mainstream for men, too. And you won't believe the transformations.

It's called the "man weave."

Pierre Maignan used to have long dreadlocks, but the weight of the hair leads to thinning. Now, he can have it all, and then some.

"If I wanted to go out with a particular look and I felt that I wanted to complete that head to toe, that head part was now a part of that,” Maignan said.

New York stylist, John Cotton is his barber.

"I had one client who's 9 years old and his mom, she actually took him out of school because he was getting bullied,” said Cotton. “He didn't have any hair at a young age. I gave him a hair unit when he turned around and saw himself he literally cried. He's been going to school ever since that, and it was three years ago."

Each appointment lasts about two hours. Erskine Reeves Barbershop in Bloomingdale offers the service to men. Depending on the hair unit, the price can range from $500 to $1,500.

Cotton starts by shaving Maignan's hair on top and fading the sides. He then applies a wig glue to the scalp and allows it to dry. Cotton doesn't recommend getting the units wet.

Finally, he artfully blends the hair unit into the client's existing hair.

"I think a million dollars is underestimating it,” Maignan said. “So I like to think of myself as a billionaire.”

Clients need to come in every two to three weeks for touch-ups. However, each hair unit lasts from three to four months.