Messi Mania hits Chicago: Soccer star's appearance against Fire in doubt due to injury

Messi Mania has made it to Chicago.

Star soccer player Lionel Messi with Inter Miami is set to take on the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

But now reports of an injury might take Messi out.

The game is sold out; precisely 61,000 fans plan to see the soccer star.

"He’s a big name, the biggest name they’ve ever had," said Sean Danielson.

Danielson recently started getting interested in soccer. He says it's hard not to be when a star like Messi comes to Chicago.

"The tickets for this game that he’s supposed to be playing in skyrocketed in price. I know a couple of people who are really excited to see him tomorrow and disappointed that he’s not going to be playing," said Danielson.

That’s the question on every fan’s mind: will Messi play on Wednesday or not?

According to Inter Miami’s coach, Messi is still considered day-to-day with a lingering leg injury.

Claire Craigen, General Manager at The Globe Pub, says people shouldn’t be upset if he doesn’t play.

"I mean, it's soccer, they get injured, they play 90 plus minutes once a week, and he’s also playing for Argentina once every month or so," said Craigen.

"Have you noticed a Messi Mania?" asked Fox 32.

"Yes, I mean, we’ve noticed it since we’ve been a bar. Renaldo, Messi, you get people who love the game for these crazy, amazing, uber-talented, you-shouldn’t-be-this-good-players."

Craigen is happy to see more eyes glued to Major League Soccer, and so is Dave Baldwin, Chicago Fire President of Business Operations.

Tickets for the game ranged from $200 to a few grand for Inter Miami versus Chicago Fire.

Baldwin says they are trying to get fans in regardless of whether Messi is on the pitch.

"For anyone that attends, meaning you’re there Wednesday night, you’re cheering us on, we’ll be offering them a credit for next season. A $250 credit towards any season membership or a $50 credit to come out to a single game next year," said Baldwin.

Chicago Fire says fans should still consider coming.

A pregame tailgate party and a surprise halftime performance with an award-winning artist will be held.