Metra begins requiring some Chicago riders to show tickets before boarding trains

The Brief Metra has launched a pilot asking riders to show tickets before boarding certain trains. The agency is testing handheld scanners and collecting rider data. The program could influence future fare integration across regional transit systems.



Metra is launching a pilot program Monday requiring riders on select trains to show their tickets before boarding in Chicago.

How it works:

Beginning today, some riders will be asked to display a Ventra ticket or paper ticket before they can access train platforms at certain downtown stations.

Metra staff will stop riders at platform entrances and scan QR codes from Ventra tickets or check paper tickets using new handheld devices. The agency says the goal is to test how well the scanners perform, including their speed, functionality and durability.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 15: Passengers board a Metra commuter train at Union Station on September 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Metra, which operates many of its suburban train routes on lines shared with freight rail companies, was preparing Expand

The pilot will start with off-peak trains to avoid crowding and could expand to rush-hour service if the early rollout goes smoothly.

Officials say the effort will also speed up fare collection onboard. Conductors will still check tickets, but "they won't have to wait for riders to launch their Ventra tickets."

During the pilot, riders without a ticket will be asked to buy one before boarding.

What's next:

The pilot could play a role in shaping the future of public transit fares across the Chicago area.

A new agency, the Northern Illinois Transit Authority, is expected to unify fare systems for Metra, CTA and Pace. Many proposed systems for that integration rely on handheld scanning technology similar to what's being used in the pilot, officials said.

Data collected during the pilot will include:

How many riders use paper tickets compared to Ventra tickets on certain trains.

When and where riders buy their tickets.

Where riders are traveling to.