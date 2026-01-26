Metra MD-W train hits snow plow, causing extensive delays
Image 1 of 5
▼
BARTLETT, Ill. - A Metra MD-W train hit a small snow plow, causing extensive delays Monday morning in the western suburbs.
What we know:
The snow plow was struck around 8:30 a.m. near the Bartlett station. Trains were stopped in both directions.
What we don't know:
It was unclear what led to the collision. There has been no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.
Metra officials have not given a timetable on when they expect service to be restored.
What you can do:
For real-time updates on Metra MD-W service, head over to their website.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from Metra.