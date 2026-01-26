Metra MD-W train hits snow plow, causing extensive delays

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Brief A Metra MD-W train struck a snow plow near the Bartlett station around 8:30 a.m., halting service in both directions and causing major delays. Officials have not said what led to the crash or whether anyone was injured.



A Metra MD-W train hit a small snow plow, causing extensive delays Monday morning in the western suburbs.

What we know:

The snow plow was struck around 8:30 a.m. near the Bartlett station. Trains were stopped in both directions.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what led to the collision. There has been no word on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Metra officials have not given a timetable on when they expect service to be restored.

What you can do:

For real-time updates on Metra MD-W service, head over to their website.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.